Sabres lose to Islanders 3-2

(WIVB) — The Sabres looked much better in their 3rd meeting with the Islanders but the result was the same.

“It’s going to be a painful trip back over to New Jersey tonight,” Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said after the loss. “The best thing about the situation right now is that we go right back it tomorrow but I have to tell you this is probably the most painful loss of the season.”

Curtis Lazar provided a 1st period goal to give the Sabres an early 1-0 lead over the Islanders but New York responded with a tally in the 2nd period. Anders Lee’s 8th goal of the season tied the game at 1-1.

The Isles took the lead in the 3rd period on a goal by Matt Martin. The Sabres continued to battle and evened the score with a Sam Reinhart power play goal.

New York answered with a power play goal of their own. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the game-winner for the Islanders.

Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark had 20 saves in the loss.

Next game: Tuesday at New Jersey Devils.