TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and without the All-Star in the lineup, Buffalo lost to the Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.

Zemgus Girgensons, Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner scored, Eric Comrie made 25 saves, and, and the Sabres (7-5-0) failed to gain a standings point on a back-to-back road trip that also included a 5-3 loss at Carolina on Friday night.

“We lost that because of a difference in experience, not skill,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “That was evident tonight. The effort was great.”

Dahlin, who led the Sabres in average ice time (25:54), points (15), blocked shots (25) and hits (18) through the first 11 games, was hurt in the game against the Hurricanes.

Ilya Lyubushkin returned to Buffalo’s blue line after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He led the Sabres with seven hits.

Skinner gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead when he circled around Elliott in the low crease and scored off a cross-ice pass from Alex Tuch at 4:05 of the third.

Mittelstadt got the equalizer at 8:34 of the second with a waist-high stick blade deflection of Owen Power’s power-play shot. The Sabres have scored on the power play in six consecutive games.

“Obviously, we didn’t get the result, but there’s a lot of good things you want to build on because there are good things we can take from it,” Skinner said.

Power finished with two assists, and the 19-year-old rookie led the Sabres with 28:14 of ice time

The Sabres open a four-game homestand Tuesday night against Arizona.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) breaks past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, and Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay got also goals from Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel, and backup Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots. Defenseman Victor Hedman returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury and had an assist.

After Paul opened the scoring at 7:07 of the first, Girgensons tied it with 3:36 left in the period.

Point put the Lightning up 2-1 with a power-play goal 5:05 into the second.

Hagel pulled the Lightning even at 3 on his own rebound in the low slot at 7:20 of the third. He also had two assists.

Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining.

Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or more games, which trails Martin St. Louis’ seven for most in team history. Among active players, Kucherov trails Sidney Crosby (10), Patrick Kane (seven) and Connor McDavid (seven).