BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jacksonville Icemen have been named the new ECHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Monday.

The Icemen replace the Cincinnati Cyclones, who had been the Sabres’ affiliate from 2017 until earlier this month when they became the affiliates of the New York Rangers. The Icemen had partnered with the Rangers the past two seasons.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Icemen as our new ECHL affiliate,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in a release. “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations and further emphasizes our commitment to the growth and development of our players and staff.

Despite not having notable prospects play in the ECHL since 2019-20, the Sabres and Icemen have past and present connections. Buffalo assistant coach Jason Christie previously coached the Icemen from 2017 to 2021 before being hired by Don Granato.

Additionally, Ben Hawerchuk, a winger on the Icemen last season, is the son of Sabres great Dale Hawerchuk.