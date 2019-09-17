Sabres Open Up Preseason With OT Win Over Penguins

Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Eichel (9) is congratulated by teammates Curtis Lazar (27) and Jimmy Vesey (13) after he scored the winning goal in an NHL preseason hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Monday, Sept.16, 2019, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/John Beale)

The Buffalo Sabres kicked off the preseason with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sabres out shot the Pens 47-18, including holding an 18-2 advantage after the first period.

Pittsburgh got on the board first, just under five minutes into the game when Andrew Agozzino beat Carter Hutton on a play that started with a turnover from Rasmus Dahlin. Two of the Penguins’ goals on the night stemmed from turnovers from the 2018 first overall pick.

But the Sabres showed they were able to respond quickly, when John Gilmour found the back of the net just over a minute later. Jimmy Vesey created the play, when he fed a pass to Gilmour, who used his speed to tie the game 1-1.

How 'bout those wheels?! 🚨



John Gilmour scores! We're tied up 1-1. pic.twitter.com/VniReVefx9 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 16, 2019

Buffalo would score the next three goals to take a 4-1 lead headed into the third period. The first came late in the first period from Conor Sheary, after Dahlin dished off a perfect pass. Henri Jokiharju would be the next Sabre to light the lamp, on a tic-tac-toe sequence from Gilmour and Sheary. Tage Thompson would find the back of the net on a power play late in the second period.

However, Pittsburgh stepped on the gas in the third period, and scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.

In OT, both teams had great chances, but with just eight seconds remaining, Sheary intercepted a pass and dished it off to Jack Eichel, who went on to score the overtime winner.

The Sabres face Columbus Tuesday, September 17th at 7pm.