BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres were especially outclassed in a 4-1 loss against the Bruins on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.

While Buffalo went scoreless on six power plays, the penalty killers gave up a season-high three goals against Atlantic Division-leading Boston.

Devon Levi made 21 saves in losing on his 22nd birthday, and defenseman Erik Johnson scored the lone goal as the Sabres lost their fourth in five games, dropping to 14-18-4 on the season, and 7-9-1 on home ice.

The Sabres played without top-line center and power-play weapon Tage Thompson, who was away from the team for personal reasons.

Buffalo’s next game is at home Saturday against Columbus, 9-4 winners here last week.