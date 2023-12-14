BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Jeff Skinner on injured reserve and recalled forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans, the team announced.

Skinner suffered an upper-body injury during Buffalo’s 5-1 loss to Colorado on Wednesday night when he took a big hit from Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon in the second period. The 31-year-old seemed to be in discomfort when he left the ice and immediately went down the tunnel before returning to the bench. A short time later, he headed down the tunnel again and did not return for the rest of the game.

There was no update postgame from coach Don Granato regarding how long Skinner, who’s tied with JJ Peterka for the team lead in goals (12), could be out.

Skinner is the third player from Buffalo’s top line a season ago to suffer an injury this campaign after Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch both were out for varying lengths in recent weeks. The trio of Thompson, Tuch and Skinner have all played in just 14 of the Sabres’ 30 games this season.

Murray rejoins the Sabres (12-15-3) after a one-game cameo in the team’s 5-2 win over Arizona on Sunday before he was sent back to Rochester. The 2016 fourth-round pick has totaled two goals and six points in 22 career NHL games.

Buffalo continues its western trip at 10 p.m. Friday when they face Jack Eichel and the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights.