BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the throes of an NHL-record playoff drought approaching teenage angst, the Sabres have opened the 2022-23 season as one of the best teams in the league through two weeks.

Winning four of the opening five games for the third time in 12 seasons, Buffalo boasts the fourth-best goal differential in the league, out-scoring opponents 22-11. The Sabres rank second in scoring (4.4 goals per game) and fourth in goals allowed (2.2 per game).

Concluding their four-game road trip Tuesday night in Seattle after completing a rare sweep through Western Canada, the Sabres strive to win four in a row away from home to start a season for the first time since 2006. That road culminated with the NHL’s best record and only President’s Trophy in franchise history.

While leading the league in shooting percentage (.151) entering Monday night’s games, outstanding play from goaltenders Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie has stoked the Sabres’ hot start. They have combined for a .943 save percentage that ranks second in the NHL, and would be a team record if it held up for a full season.

The goaltending has meant “everything” to Buffalo’s early success, coach Don Granato said with a laugh after Saturday night’s 5-1 win at Vancouver.

“They are guys that you want to play harder in front of, and work harder for them,” Granato said. “Both experienced goaltenders. They read situations,” and in stopping 29 of 30 shots against the Canucks, the 41-year-old Anderson, “did a tremendous job to not allow a momentum swing. Because if that swung, the outcome is probably different. We were able to stave that off. and I think Andy was a huge part of that.”

Anderson has compiled a .970 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average in winning his first two starts. Comrie (2-1-0), who was signed in free agency after a solid season with the Winnipeg Jets, has a .930 SV% and 3.01 GAA. Comrie’s 46 saves in the win at Edmonton were the most by a Sabres’ goalie in three seasons, and he followed up with a 40-save effort in Calgary.