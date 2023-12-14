BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres started their first extended road trip of the season Wednesday night, unpacking their effort much later than they arrived in Colorado.

Continuing what coach Don Granato called a “maddening” trend of sluggish starts, the Sabres fell behind by three goals before getting a shot on goal in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. Adding injury to insult, top scoring winger Jeff Skinner hurt his upper body after getting hit in the second period and did not return to the ice.

Losing on national television halted a three-game point streak for Buffalo (12-5-3), which continues its three-game trip out West on Friday night visiting former captain Jack Eichel and the reigning Stanley Cup champions in Vegas (20-5-5).

Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson was overcome by emotion in his return to Colorado, and the Sabres were overcome by the speed of the Avalanche.

It was a memorable night at the rink for Johnson, who was honored in the first period with a video tribute. He remains a fan favorite after playing parts of 13 seasons for the Avalanche and helping them to the 2022 Stanley Cup title.

“I just tried to soak it all in. Just felt numb all game,” Johnson said. “I wish the outcome was different for our team.

Rookie Zach Benson scored the Sabres’ lone goal, his third of the season, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves in his first start since returning from illness. Rasmus Dahlin tallied his team-leading 24th point assisting on Benson’s goal that made it 3-1 early in the second period.

Skinner’s injury came after the Sabres got winger Alex Tuch back on the top line from a four-game absence.

“I really wish we would’ve worked a little bit harder for No. 6,” Tuch said of Johnson.

“We have to start better.”

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and defenseman Nathan MacKinnon reached 800 career points with two assists for Colorado. Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood paved the way with first-period goals, while defenseman Sam Malinski scored his first NHL goal in the third period. He also had an assist. Ivan Prosvetov was stellar in his start over a scuffling Alexandar Georgiev and made 29 saves.

The quickness of the Avalanche spoiled Johnson’s homecoming. Then again, the veteran defenseman knew just how blazing fast MacKinnon & co. were after trying to slow them down for years and years in practice.

“That top line, when they get going, no one can stop them,” Johnson said.

Johnson was touched by fans holding up signs to welcome him back to Ball Arena in pregame warmups. Johnson tapped his heart in appreciation and raised his stick to a cheering crowd during the video.

The 35-year-old Johnson played in 717 games with Colorado before signing with Buffalo as a free agent over the summer. He was planning to stay in town Wednesday night and catch up with his former teammates.

“I love this organization, team, fans,” Johnson said. “Everybody was so good to me over my years here.”

