BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

“I liked the way we started,” head coach Don Granato said. “I liked that we played aggressive and assertive and we talk about a lot and it’s a 60 minute game, [the Islanders] are a good hockey team.”

It was tied 1-1 after the first intermission, but the Sabres came out strong in the second, scoring three goals to take a 4-1 lead into the third period.

New York came back with a pair of goals to make it 4-3, but Jeff Skinner netted the fifth of the game for Buffalo to put it away.

The Sabres showed a lot of fight in this one both literally and figuratively, especially in the third period. Jeff Skinner got into a bit of a scrum with the New York Islanders, but it’s all part of the emotion of the game. They seemed to get under the skin of the Islanders throughout the game.

“Sometimes I’m doing it to try to get myself in the game,” Skinner said. “Sometimes it’s just kind of the emotion kind of run high when you’re sort of getting to crunch time and tonight maybe it was more that. I think it’s just an emotional game.”

“Yeah it’s awesome,” teammate Casey Mittelstadt said. “Obviously you see him doing that, it and make plays at the same time, it’s pretty special. We are just like he’s on our side. He’s one of my best friends, but I’m pretty sure I would hate his guts if he was on the other side so yeah like I said we are lucky to have them.”

Tage Thompson scored his 37th goal of the year. Skinner collected his 33rd. Rasmus Dahlin scored his 13th, Vinnie Hinostroza netted number 13 as well, and Mittelstadt got his fifth goal of the season.

Up next, the Sabres face the Boston Bruins on the road on Thursday and then the home and regular season finale next Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.