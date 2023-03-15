BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Forecasted to be the Sabres’ goaltender of the future, Devon Levi has gained further recognition for his college hockey achievements.

For the second consecutive season, Levi has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award given to the top player in NCAA Division I. The Northeastern University junior also received Hockey East Player of the Year on Wednesday, after earlier being named one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in the country.

Buffalo is eager to sign the 21-year-old Levi to an entry-level contract now that Northeastern’s season has ended before the NCAA Tournament.

“That’ll be a really, really important piece for us,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said following the March 3 trade deadline, while Levi was still playing for Northeastern and after the Sabres acquired a third-round draft pick for Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo, who was considered unlikely to sign with the Sabres due to Levi’s presence in the prospect pipeline.

The Sabres acquired the rights to Levi, a seventh-round selection in 2020, along with a first-round pick from the Panthers in a July, 2021 trade for Sam Reinhart.

Levi led the NCAA this season with a .933 save percentage. He had a 2.24 goals-against average and six shutouts. Levi’s career .942 save percentage ranks second in NCAA history, behind current Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and ahead of former Sabres star Ryan Miler, the 2001 Hobey Baker Award winner.