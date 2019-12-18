Sabres Rally Falls Short 5-3

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games but it wasn’t enough to lead the Sabres past the Maple Leafs.

Auston Mathews scored a pair of goals in the 2nd period as Toronto stormed out to a 3-0 lead.

Buffalo looked sluggish and slow in the first 40 minutes but rallied in the final period.

Rasmus Dahlin’s power-play goal cut the Sabres deficit to 3-1. Eichel’s assist on the play extended his point streak to 17 games which is one short of the team record.

Eichel and Kyle Okposo added goals later in the 3rd period to make it a 4-3 game but Toronto’s Ilya Mikheyev scored an empty net goal and ended the scoring at 5-3.

The Sabres next game is Thursday night in Philadelphia.