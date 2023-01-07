BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 31 goals in 37 games this season. “Goat head” is right behind scoring 30 in only five appearances.

Victor Olofsson buried his second goal of the night with 18 seconds left in overtime to cap the Sabres’ 6-5 comeback win against the Wild on Saturday night. In winning for the eight time in nine games, Buffalo remained unbeaten in five home contests this season wearing its throwback uniforms, having scored six goals in each victory.

Rasmus Dahlin added two goals and three assists for the first five-point game of his career. Buffalo also got goals from Thompson, Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves, including five in overtime, to win his sixth consecutive start.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

A sellout crowd at KeyBank Center gave a standing ovation during a pregame “moment of celebration” for Bills player Damar Hamlin. More sustained cheers came when “LOVE FOR DAMAR” and a tweet from Hamlin were shown on the scoreboard midway through the third period.

This was the first professional sporting event in Western New York since Monday night, when Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills game in Cincinnati.

Dahlin, an All-Star last season, scored the equalizer for the Sabres on a wrist shot from the right circle with 2:35 left in the third. It was his 12th goal and 43rd point of the season. Dahlin’s first assist put him past the 200-point threshold in his 312th NHL game, the fourth-fastest among Sabres defensemen.

Casey Mittelstadt tallied his third assist of the game on Dahlin’s tying goal.

Buffalo scored three times in a 3:25 span of the second period. Thompson, who was recently selected to play in his first NHL All-Star Game, smacked his 31st goal on a power play early in the second. Dahlin used a slick toe-drag to score from the slot, and Cozens got his 13th goal, matching a career-high, on a power play to make it 4-2 with 6:05 left in the second.

The Sabres continue a four-game homestand Monday night against the Flyers in a game that was rescheduled from March when last month’s winter storm postponed a Sabres home date with the Lightning.