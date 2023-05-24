BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Captain Kyle Okposo will remain in his leadership role with the Sabres for at least another NHL season.

Okposo re-signed with Buffalo on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million on Wednesday, the team announced.

The 35-year-old winger was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer following the expiration of a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $6 million. Maturing into a respected figure in Buffalo’s during locker room several tumultuous seasons before being named the 20th full-time captain in Sabres history, Okposo indicated at season’s end that Buffalo would be the only team he would continue his career with.

“But if I were to walk away and be done, I think I left here better than I found it,” Okposo told reporters the day after the Sabres season ended one point in the standings short making the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons and ending the NHL’s longest postseason drought in history.

“There’s nowhere else that I would want to be,” Okposo said. “I’ve put a lot of effort and energy in here and this is where I want to be.”

“I can’t say enough good things about him as a person, what he’s done in the locker room, the way he carries the message from (Sabres coach) Donny (Granato) and the coaching staff through to the team, his selflessness, to be able to mentor and bring along players,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said after the season. “I see it over and over again, day after day, players are down, whatever’s going on in their life, they’re talking to him. And I just think it’s we’re lucky to have him.”

Okposo had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 75 games of the 2022-23 season, his 16th in the NHL. He has 223 points (91 goals, 132 assists) in 455 games with the Sabres since signing as a free agent in 2016 following nine years with the New York Islanders.

“It’s hard to overstate how much he means to the group,” forward Jeff Skinner said. “I can’t think of a better role model for these young guys in how he goes about his business and how he treats everyone else.”

“Every guy in the room will say he’s obviously the rock of our team, he’s the leader,” center Casey Mittelstadt said. “I think for me personally, he’s just always there for you. There’s nothing more you can really ask for. He’s always got your back, whatever you need, you can always call Okie. He’s a pretty special guy.”

Okposo’s new contract includes a $500,000 incentive for winning the Stanley Cup, according to CapFriendly.com.