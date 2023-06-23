BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have re-signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000, the team announced Friday.

Cecconi, a 26-year-old Youngstown native, played in 41 games and the Calder Cup playoffs for the Rochester Americans this past season after being acquired in a December trade. He had eight points (three goals, five assists in the regular season, and five points (two goals, three assists) in the playoffs.

“I’d say I’m pretty proud of how I played this year,” Cecconi told Amerks.com at season’s end. “Obviously the big transition from Texas. I just played with a lot more confidence and aggression and things like that, and the staff really helped me come out of my shell and just gave me that confidence to play my style of game.”

Cecconi was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2015. He has 41 points (7 goals, 34 assists) in 217 career AHL games.