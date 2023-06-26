BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have re-signed defenseman Jeremy Davies to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

The 26-year-old played mostly for the Rochester Americans in the 2022-23 season, scoring 11 goals and picking up 12 assists for 23 points across 66 games. The 11 goals were a career-high for him and was the most among Amerks defensemen. He was also eighth in goals among defensemen in the entire NHL.

Additionally, the Quebec native appeared in one game for the Sabres this season.

Davies, who was selected in the sixth round in the 2016 draft by the New Jersey Devils, has 21 career goals and 70 assists across 191 AHL games in his career.