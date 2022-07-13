BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) – The Sabres and Victor Olofsson agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday that will pay the two-time 20-goal scorer an average annual value of $4.75 million.

The Sabres also added goaltender Eric Comrie Wednesday as free agency opened, the team announced, signing him to a two-year deal at $1.8 million AAV. Additionally, the Sabres reportedly signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin for two years, according to TSN.

The team announced the Olofsson deal just before the opening bell of free agency at noon, but Olofsson was a restricted free agent who was given a qualifying offer, so he would not have hit the open market.

Comrie, 27, started 16 games for the Jets last season in his most extended NHL action. He posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average with one shutout. He was a second-round pick in 2013.

Comrie is expected to partner in net with Craig Anderson, who was re-signed in late June. Top goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen could also be in the mix this season, and the Sabres also have Malcolm Subban in the organization after signing him this week to a two-way contract.

Olofsson, who turns 27 next week, has proven to be a legitimate offensive threat since being drafted in the seventh round in 2014. He ranked fourth on the team last season with 20 goals, a milestone he also reached in 2020. His 29 assists last season gave him a career-best 49 points in his third full NHL season.

Olofsson has also become known for his power-play prowess in Buffalo. His 25 power-play goals over the last three season are the most on the Sabres. Only Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner saw more power-play ice time than Olofsson last season. His 5-on-5 play has room for improvement.

The Sabres were still below the salary cap floor after the Olofsson move. Goaltender appears to be their most glaring need in free agency, though they could stand to add more talent across the board.