BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres recalled 2022 first-round pick Matt Savoie from his conditioning loan with the Rochester Americans, opening up the chance for the forward to make his NHL debut in the coming games.

Savoie featured in six games during his 14-day stint with the Amerks, tallying two goals and five points. The 19-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during the prospect’s challenge in September, which kept him out for a few weeks and prompted the loan to Rochester.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play in the NHL since, I mean, as long as I can remember so to be back up here and practicing and back involved with the big club, it’s pretty special,” Savoie said.

Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed Monday that Savoie will not appear in Tuesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, citing the need for Savoie to get in some practice time with the team.

In a corresponding move to Savoie’s call-up, forward Brandon Biro (upper-body) was placed on injured reserve.

In other injury news, forward Dylan Cozens (upper-body) did not practice Monday and will also not play against the Hurricanes, but Granato said the 22-year-old should be able to return to the ice in “a couple days.”