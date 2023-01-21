BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres showed up for Youth Hockey Day sporting local high school jerseys, then rediscovered their home-ice edge, youthful exuberance and scoring touch wearing sweaters from yesteryear.

Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each had two goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Anaheim that was Buffalo’s second in row following a four-game home skid. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored, defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin had a career-high three assists, and rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for his 12th win in 18 starts.

Scoring six goals for the sixth time in seven games when wearing their retro “goat head” uniforms, the Sabres received a standing ovation from the second announced sellout in three nights at KeyBank Center

“Back-to-back games of 18,000-plus in the building, and I thought that was a factor,” Sabres coach Don Granato. “Nice to see that, and feel that energy.”

Coming off a spirited overtime win and banner-raising celebration for Ryan Miller, the Sabres took a day off from practice Friday and appeared to be reinvigorated playing their ninth game in 15 days.

“We had way more energy,” Granato said. “Our team can execute much better when we are fresh.”

This was the 11th time this season Buffalo scored six or more goals, and the 16th game with at least five. But in the past five at home, the Sabres tallied nine goals.

“Hopefully learning from our disappointments at home,” Granato said, “not living up to our own personal standards at home in certain games, and instances. We spoke of that prior to the game.”

The Sabres (23-19-3) improved to 11-12-2 at home. They bring a 12-7-1 road record into a four-games-in-six-days trip starting Tuesday in Dallas.

Continuing the celebration from Thursday night, Miller dropped the puck during a ceremonial face-off between goalies Craig Anderson and John Gibson.

Cozens, who gave his stick to Miller’s son Bodhi after scoring the OT winner against the Islanders, scored his 16th of the season on a spectacular series of moves to put the Sabres ahead midway through the first period.

“When you compete and work and have the talent and skill that he has, you just keep getting better,” Granato said of the 21-year-old center.

Skinner’s 19th goal came on a power play late in the first and gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead, before Ducks star Trevor Zegras scored twice and assisted on a tying goal in the second period.

Olofsson scored twice in a span of 5:55 in the third, eclipsing his career-high with 21 goals this season. His first goal was a one-timer that came off a long crossing pass from Lyubushkin, who tallied multiple points for the first time in 31 games of an injury-riddled first season with the Sabres.

Krebs goals in the second and third periods bookended a fight with Anaheim’s Ryan Strome that interrupted a 2-on-1 chance for the Ducks. Krebs has scored three times in three games since being scratched in consecutive contests, a lineup decision Granato said was designed to refocus the 21-year-old.

“It’s a blast,” Krebs said. “I think whether it’s this game or the other game, past games, I just try to keep a smile on my face and have a lot of fun. Obviously scoring and a fight makes it a lot more fun, but it’s good times.”