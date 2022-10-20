BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new take on an old classic will soon hit the ice at KeyBank Center.

The Buffalo Sabres revealed their Reverse Retro jersey for the 2022-23 season on social media Thursday, a redesigned blue and gold version of their black and red sweaters worn from 1996 to 2006, often referred to by fans as the “goat head.”

The team is slated to wear the blue and gold “goat head” uniforms eight times this season, with the first game being Nov. 2 against Pittsburgh. It will be available for purchase starting Nov. 15.

This is the first of two alternate jerseys the team will be revealing this season, as they announced in August the return of the ’90s era black and red “goat head” sweaters for 12 home games this season. That jersey design will be revealed in early November.

The Sabres continue a four-game trip out West at 9 tonight in Calgary, after opening the roadie with a win at Edmonton.

Reverse Retro jersey schedule

Nov. 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. New Jersey Devils, 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Red and black alternate jersey schedule

Nov. 23 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 vs. Tampa, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Anaheim, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

March 4 vs. Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

March 11 vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

March 24 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

April 13 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.