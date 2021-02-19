Sabres’ Ristolainen describes difficult fight with COVID-19 in Finnish newspaper

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen didn’t have an easy battle with COVID-19, according to a recent report by Finland’s Ilta-Sanomat.

According to the report, Ristolainen, a native of the country, suffered from heart and chest pain.

In an English translation on the Finnish news article, the 26-year-old said “Sometimes there were quite disturbed states of being. When there was chest pain, it felt like my heart was cracking as I walked up the stairs. A couple of evenings there were such conditions when I went to bed that I didn’t know if I woke up here anymore in the morning.”

Earlier this month, Ristolainen became one of the many Sabres players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. This not only put him out of play, but out of practice, too.

Because of how many players had to join the protocol list, a number of Sabres games ended up being rescheduled.

