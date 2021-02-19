Sabres’ Ristolainen describes difficult fight with COVID-19 in Finnish newspaper

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres’ defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen didn’t have an easy battle with COVID-19, according to a recent report by Finland’s Ilta-Sanomat.
According to the report, Ristolainen, a native of the country, suffered from heart and chest pain.
In an English translation on the Finnish news article, the 26-year-old said “Sometimes there were quite disturbed states of being. When there was chest pain, it felt like my heart was cracking as I walked up the stairs. A couple of evenings there were such conditions when I went to bed that I didn’t know if I woke up here anymore in the morning.”
Earlier this month, Ristolainen became one of the many Sabres players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. This not only put him out of play, but out of practice, too.
Because of how many players had to join the protocol list, a number of Sabres games ended up being rescheduled.
