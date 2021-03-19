Sabres’ Saturday game against Bruins postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four more Boston Bruins players have entered the NHL’s COVID Protocol, and as a result, the team won’t play the Sabres this Saturday.
Along with that, the Bruins’ Tuesday game against the New York Islanders is postponed, too.
Right now, depending on test results, the Bruins are planning to get back to practice this coming Wednesday.
It’s not yet clear when the Sabres will play them after their loss to the team on Wednesday night. The Sabres are currently on a 13-game losing streak.
Saturday’s game was supposed to be the first to feature fans, other than the frontline workers who watched on Wednesday, in the stands.
It’s not yet known if ticket holders will be refunded or if those tickets will be honored at the new game date.
We will provide more information when it’s available.
