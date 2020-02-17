Sabres Score 3 in 91 Seconds, Take Down Toronto 5-2

Buffalo Sabres forward Jimmy Vesey (13) celebrates his goal with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres used a third period surge to score 3 goals in just 91 seconds and went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. The Sabres now sit 8 points out of a playoff spot.

Both teams would head into the first intermission knotted at 0-0, although it looked like the Sabres had snuck one past Frederik Andersen. The goal was reviewed, and would not count as there was inconclusive evidence on whether or not the puck crossed the line.

Buffalo jump started the scoring in the second period, when Johan Larsson sent home the rebound off a shot from Colin Miller.

Just around the midway mark of the period, the Sabres would double their lead when Conor Sheary deflected a shot in front from Miller.

Toronto would pull within one just two minutes later, as Egor Korshkov scored his first NHL goal off a pass from Jason Spezza. The Maple Leafs would knot the game at 2-2 in the early minutes of the third period.

The Sabres would kick off their scoring spree on a power play goal from Jack Eichel. With the goal, Eichel surpassed Alex Ovechkin to become the active leader in goals per game against the Maple Leafs (min. five games played.)

:49 seconds late Kyle Okposo doubled Buffalo’s lead with a beautiful move into the Toronto zone. The goal was the forward’s 500th career NHL point.

Jimmy Vesey added to the fun just :43 seconds after Okposo’s goal as he finished home a gorgeous pass from Rasmus Ristolainen.

Each Sabres line tallied at least one goal on the night. With the win, Buffalo now has won three in a row, and four of their last five. The Sabres look to keep their win streak alive Tuesday night when they travel to Ottawa.