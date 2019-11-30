Sabres Score 4 Goals In 2nd, Comeback to Defeat Leafs 6-4

Buffalo Sabres forward Jimmy Vesey (13) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres used a four goal second period to pull-off the comeback against Toronto Friday evening.

The Leafs got on the board with just under a minute to play in the first period with a goal from John Tavares. The Leafs captain would net his second over the game early in the second period to double the lead.

However, Buffalo would score four unanswered goals from four different goal scorers to jump out to a 4-2 lead.

Jeff Skinner jump started the scoring when he rifled home a pass from Johan Larsson. Jack Eichel would tie things up when he jumped out of the penalty box and created an odd man rush.

Casey Mittelstadt snapped his scoreless skid when he deflected a shot from Marco Scandella to give Buffalo their first lead of the game.

MITTS!!! 🔥



Casey Mittelstadt deflects Marco Scandella's shot to put us up 3-2!

Eichel would generate another scoring opportunity as he handled the puck in the corner and fed Victor Olofsson to give Buffalo the two goal lead.

Five sets of Toronto eyes on Jack Eichel. 👀

The Leafs would make it a one goal game early in the final period, but Jimmy Vesey would score his third goal in as many games less than two minutes later to put Buffalo back up by a pair.

Toronto scored to pull within a goal again midway through the period, but Eichel would net his second of the game with the empty netter to seal the victory for the Sabres.

Linus Ullmark would stop 25 saves in net for the Blue and Gold. Buffalo heads to Toronto for game two of the home and home series Saturday, November 30th at 7pm.