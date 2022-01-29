Sabres score early and often, win 3-1 in Anderson’s return

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) celebrates a win over the Arizona Coyotes with defensemen Mark Pysyk (13) and Casey Fitzgerald (45) as time expires in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIVB) – Craig Anderson’s first game back in net in nearly three months couldn’t have gone much better. He stopped 27 of 28 shots and helped the Sabres pick up the 3-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The 40-year-old goaltender also got plenty of help from the guys in front of him, as Buffalo put up three goals to give the team the lead and eventually the win.

Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch had two points each, as the two men scored a goal and an assist in the win. Krebs’s goal came in the first period off an odd-man rush. Casey Mittelstadt fed the puck to Krebs who netted the goal. Krebs came back in the third and got an assist on Alex Tuch’s goal.

Tuch’s other point came as an assist on the first goal of the game, which came from Kyle Okposo. Okposo was back after dealing with an injury of his own.

The Sabres move to 14-22-7 on the season. Next they face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night at 8 p.m.