BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An offensive explosion in the second period turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead, and the Sabres were able to take another one from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at the KeyBank Center.

Kyle Okposo started the scoring in the second with a power play goal, his 20th of the year. This is the fourth time in his career he’s scored 20 goals in one season. That made it 2-1 in favor of Philadelphia.

Later in the second, Rasmus Dahlin put his 11th of the year in the back of the net. His came on a delayed penalty, so while it technically wasn’t a Power Play, it came with an extra man on the ice, and the Sabres tied it at two.

After giving up a goal to fall behind 3-2, the Sabres responded when Vinnie Hinostroza scored late in the period. Hinostroza collected a loose puck in the Philadelphia zone, shot and scored to tie it at three.

Tage Thompson continued his hot season with goal number 34 late in the second period, and the Sabres took a 4-3 lead. They held on in the third to take home the win.

Buffalo finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Sabres move to 28-38-11 on the season and face the Flyers again on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.