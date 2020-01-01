Sabres See Three Goal Lead Fade, Fall 6-4 To Tampa

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson (9) scores past Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres held a 4-1 lead against Tampa Bay in the second period Tuesday night, but would give up five unanswered goals and fall 6-4 to the Lightning. Tampa earns the season series sweep, winning all four games against the Sabres this season.

Conor Sheary opened up the scoring with just under a minute to play in the first period. Curtis Lazar would intercept a pass as the Lightning tried to clear the puck out of the zone. Lazar fed Sheary, who finished home the one timer to give the Sabres the 1-0 lead.

Buffalo would add another goal with a one timer from Marcus Johansson to take the 2-0 lead. Tampa pulled within one goal seven minutes into the period on the power play.

The Sabres would generate momentum as they scored two goals in just under two minutes. Jimmy Vesey gave the Sabres the 3-1 lead after finishing off a tic-tac-toe sequence from Sheary and Johansson.

Jack Eichel gave the Sabres the 4-1 lead with a goal of the year candidate shorthanded tally.

However Buffalo would see their lead fade, as Tampa scored five unanswered goals between the second and third periods. The Sabres drop their fourth straight game. Buffalo hosts Edmonton Thursday, January 2nd.