BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence native Gavin McCarthy can achieve his professional hockey dreams close to home after hearing his name called in the NHL Draft’s third round.

The Sabres selected McCarthy, a 6-foot-1 defenseman from the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL, with the 86th overall pick on Thursday.

McCarthy, who played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres growing up, was the 52nd-ranked North American skater prospect according to NHL Central Scouting.

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is very familiar with McCarthy, as the two live in the same neighborhood in Clarence. In a pre-draft news conference, he described how familiar he was with the 18-year-old and his family — and how the interview process with him was a little different.

“The last time I saw him was on the bike path in Clarence behind my house,” Adams said. “Gavin is a great kid. He comes from a great family … So you learn a lot in this job, but this is the first of a neighborhood kid sitting in the interview. I mean, he went to kindergarten with my daughter.”

The right-shot defenseman is coming off a strong season with Muskegon, tallying eight goals and 27 points in 42 games in the USHL. He will play for Boston University this coming fall.