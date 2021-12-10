Sabres selling jerseys for Rick, the team dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The highlight of the Buffalo Sabres season so far is Rick, the new team dog – and you can now buy his jersey, just in time for the holidays.
The team released “Rick” jerseys with a paw print on the back, available at the Sabres Store in youth and adult sizes. A link to buy online is not yet available.
We’re told these jerseys are currently sold in human-cut only, but the team has plans to sell Rick jerseys cut for dogs in the future.
Rick is a service dog in training who is housed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. At the end of the season he will be paired up with a veteran on the waiting list for a service dog.
Rick is a nine-month-old Newfoundland rescued by the Niagara County SPCA who was named after legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret.
We can see the couples outfits now: One person wearing a “Rick” jersey seated next to a person wearing a “Jeanneret” jersey sold on the One Buffalo site that features a microphone instead of a number.
