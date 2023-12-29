BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have assigned Tyson Jost to the Rochester Americans after the veteran forward cleared waivers, and loaned rookie defenseman Ryan Johnson to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The roster moves come as forward Zemgus Girgensons returns from injured reserve, and top-line center Tage Thompson was activated from the non-roster list after missing Tuesday night’s 4-1 loss against the Bruins for personal reasons. The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Jost has two goals and two assists in 29 games for the Sabres this season. The Sabres claimed the 25-year-old off waivers last November, and re-signed Jost on a one-year contract worth $2 million after he tallied 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 59 games. Drafted in the first round by Colorado in 2016, Jost has 138 points (56 goals, 82 assists) in 442 NHL games. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 AHL games.

Johnson averaged 13:53 minute of ice time, recording two assists and plus-3 rating in 20 games since getting called up from Rochester last month. Acquired from the St. Louis along with Thompson in a trade for Ryan O’Reilly, the 22-year-old Johnson signed with Buffalo this past offseason after playing four years at University of Minnesota. He had four assists in nine games for the Amerks at the start of the season.

After carrying eight defenseman on the roster for much of the early season, Johnson’s assignment leaves the Sabres with six on the NHL roster for now. Jacob Bryson was sent to Rochester after clearing waivers earlier this month. Bryson has played in 173 NHL games, but none since Johnson was called up Nov. 4.

In corresponding moves, the Sabres assigned rookie forward Olivier Nadeau and defenseman Chris Jandric to ECHL Jacksonville.

The Amerks return from holiday break to host the Hershey Bears on Friday night.