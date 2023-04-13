BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Storybook endings don’t always play out in sports. But when they do, it’s a sight to behold.

If the tearful hugs with his wife and two sons at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career.

“This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by his teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored to secure the win 1:18 into the extra frame.

“I think I left it all out there. At the end of the day, I did everything I possibly could to make sure that I was competitive and gave the team a chance to win,” Anderson added. “You’ve got to be honest with yourself. And that’s just the way this game goes, Father Time always catches up to you.”

The 41-year-old from Park Ridge, Illinois — who won’t be suiting up in Buffalo’s season finale at Columbus on Friday — closes his career at 319-275-71. He ranks fifth among American-born goalies in wins and games played, and third with 43 shutouts, one behind Ryan Miller.

#Sabres crowd chants “Andy! Andy! Andy!” as Craig Anderson celebrates with teammates and hugs family on the ice pic.twitter.com/13JKJ48jVO — Jonah Bronstein (@lebronstein) April 14, 2023

The Sabres bench erupted with players racing down the ice to mob Anderson in his crease.

“It was emotional,” Sabres captain Kyle Okposo said. “You don’t get to write your own ending very often, especially in this sport. We wanted that one for him. Just an incredible scene. We’ve had a few of these kind of nights over the last couple years, and this one was right at the top of the list. I’m just so happy for him and what he’s done and how he is as a person. How he carries himself every day. The leadership he provides, the perspective that he provides, it’s been incredible to play with him.”

Senators players then waited near their bench to congratulate Anderson, who spent 10 season playing for Ottawa. Among the Senators were two of Anderson’s former teammates Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson.

“It’s an honor for me to to be a part of their careers, too,” Anderson said. “I didn’t know I had that much influence on those guys. But to this day, they’re still thankful for me being there and being part of their entry into the league.”

Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 47th goal, while Henri Jokiharju and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo in a game between Atlantic Division rivals eliminated from playoff contention. By forcing overtime in rallying from a 3-2 deficit, the Sabres assured themselves of finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Though extending their NHL-record playoff drought to 12 seasons following a 6-2 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday, the Sabres have 89 points to match their most since 2011-12, and with one game remaining. Buffalo’s 41 wins are also the most since winning 43 in 2010-11.

His lengthy celebration ended with him hugging his wife and two sons, who eventually joined him in the Sabres locker room.

The Sabres blew a 2-0 lead in allowing the Senators to score three straight times in the second period. Thompson tied the game at 3 by one-timing Jeff Skinner’s pass into the slot for a power-play goal 3:03 into the third period.

Anderson, who turns 42 next month, was trying to stay in the moment when asked before the game as to whether he might retire this summer. Anderson contemplated retirement last year before signing a one-year contract to return to Buffalo.

“Who knows. I’ve been very fortunate to play this game for a very long time. I’m just going to enjoy every last bit of it,” Anderson said. “The last few years have been on borrowed life support here.”

The Sabres had Anderson’s sons, Jake and Levi, announce Buffalo’s starting lineup in the locker room. The matchup was fitting because Anderson spent 10 seasons with the Senators, where he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.

ICE CHIPS

Sabres D Mattias Samuelsson is missing the final two games with an injury that has nagged him for much of the past month.

UP NEXT

Sabres close season at Columbus on Friday in game rescheduled from Dec. 27 due to snow storm in Buffalo.