Sabres Shut Down Penguins, 5-2

The Buffalo Sabres scored just :14 seconds in Saturday afternoon against Pittsburgh, and never looked back as they defeated the Penguins 5-2.

Zemgus Girgensons lit the lamp in the opening seconds as Kyle Okposo found him wide open in front of the net. Buffalo added to their lead midway through the period when Sam Reinhart deflected the puck back into the zone as the Pens were trying to clear. Reinhart gloved the puck down and beat Tristan Jarry 1-on-1. The goal was Reinhart’s 22nd of the season.

Less than four minutes later, Pittsburgh learned the hard way if you give Jack Eichel space, he’ll make you pay. Eichel tallied his 34th on the season with the man up opportunity to put Buffalo up 3-0

The Penguins tallied the only goal of the second period from Evgeni Malkin to pull within two.

Jeff Skinner snapped his scoring drought in the opening minutes of the third period on a tip in from Marcus Johansson. The goal was Skinner’s first since December 2nd, 2019.

Eichel hit the 35 goal mark on the year when he tallied his second of the afternoon on a late game power play. Malkin would add another goal for the Penguins late in the period, but it would be too late as Buffalo skated to their second road win in three games.

The Sabres look to continue to gain ground in the standings when they host Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.