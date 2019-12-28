Sabres Shutout By Boston 3-0

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) is taken down by Boston Bruins forward Brd Marchand (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 3-0 in their return from the holiday break.

The first period belonged to the goalies as both Linus Ullmark and Boston’s Jaroslav Halak dazzled with some spectacular saves. Buffalo outshot the Bruins 11-8 after the first 20 minutes of play, but Boston headed into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Patrice Bergeron had the lone goal in the first period, when he rifled home a shot off the faceoff on the Bruins power play.

The majority of the second period was pretty quiet for both sides, but Bergeron tallied his second of the night late in the second period to give Boston the 2-0 lead. Jimmy Vesey turned the puck over deep in the zone, and the Bruins’ top line took over from there.

The Sabres would be out shot 12-5 in the second period. At the midway mark of the third, Buffalo had a flurry of chances in front of the net at the tail end of a power play. Rasmus Dahlin hit the post, and the frustration continued to build for the Sabres.

Boston scored the empty net goal with just under 2:00 to play to put the game away. Linus Ullmark finished the night with 21 saves. Buffalo now has just nine goals in their last six games.

The Sabres drop their second straight, and now have just two points in their last five games. The home and home series against Boston continues Sunday at TD Garden.