BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres signed Zach Benson, their first-round 2023 NHL Draft selection, to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Friday.

Benson was selected 13th overall by the Sabres in June after a strong season with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice, posting 36 goals and 98 points in 60 games. He formed a lively partnership with Ice teammate and fellow Sabres first-round pick Matt Savoie, as the two often played on a line together this past campaign.

The 18-year-old becomes the second member of Buffalo’s 2023 draft class to sign their entry-level contract, as second-round selection Anton Wahlberg signed his deal July 14.

Benson made his first appearance in a Sabres uniform during the club’s recent development camp, which took place at the start of July and will likely make take part in the upcoming Prospects Challenge, which is scheduled for Sept. 15-18.