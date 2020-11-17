Sabres sign first-round pick Jack Quinn

HAMILTON, ON – JANUARY 16: Jack Quinn #22 of Team Red skates during warm up for the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game against Team White at FirstOntario Centre on January 16, 2020 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Buffalo made it official with 2020 first round pick Jack Quinn on Monday, as the team announced it signed the right winger to a three-year, entry-level contract. Quinn was chosen with the Sabres’ top pick in this year’s NHL Draft, eighth overall.

According to the team’s PR report, Quinn ranked second in the Ontario Hockey League with 52 goals last year and helped lead the Ottawa 67’s to a league-leading 50-11-1 record.

He finished the 20-19-20 season with 52 goals, 37 assists and 89 points over 62 games.

The 19-year-old could spend another season in the OHL.