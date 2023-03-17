BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres goalie of the future is now part of the present, after the team announced Friday that Devon Levi has signed an entry-level, three-year contract.

The 21-year-old Levi joins the Sabres organization after an outstanding two seasons playing for Northeastern University. Levi is one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award given to the top player in NCAA Division I, and among three finalists for the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top goaltender, which he won last season. Levi also was named MVP of the Beanpot series, and his career save percentage (.942) ranks second all-time, ahead of former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller. Levi’s goals-against average was 1.90 and he had 16 shutouts in 66 appearances.

Levi will report to Buffalo rather than Rochester after he clears immigration, according to reports.

Buffalo acquired the rights to sign Levi, a seventh-round selection in 2020, from the Florida Panthers, along with a first-round pick used to draft forward Jiri Kulich, in a July, 2021 trade for Sam Reinhart, the second overall pick in 2014.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Levi is a native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada. He led the CCHL with a .941 save percentage in his lone season of junior hockey. He was tournament MVP at the 2021 World Junior Championship, compiling a .964 save percentage in seven games to help Canada win a silver medal. Levi’s .952 save percentage as a sophomore at Northeastern is the second-best single-season mark of all-time in NCAA D-I. He led the country with a .933 save percentage this past season.

Levi’s presence in the prospect pipeline contributed to the Sabres trading Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to the Los Angeles Kings for a third-round pick, as Portillo was considered unlikely to sign with the Sabres.