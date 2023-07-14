BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have signed their second-round pick to an entry level deal, while re-signing one of the Rochester Americans’ most productive scorers, they announced Friday.

Anton Wahlberg, the team’s second pick in the draft, was signed to a three-year, entry-level deal. The 18-year-old Swede was picked 39th overall and played in the Swedish Hockey League in 2022-23. He should continue to play in Sweden before he comes to the United States.

The Sabres also re-signed forward Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way deal. He spent the 2022-23 season in Rochester, scoring 23 goals, good for second on the team as part of 49 total points, third on the team.

The 6-foot-5, 228 pound forward from Bolton, Ontario has appeared in 21 career NHL games.