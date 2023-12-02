BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Losing three games on a four-game road trip, the Sabres come home skidding in the wrong direction.

Saturday night’s 6-2 defeat in Carolina, where the Sabres have not won in 10 trips since 2016, dropped Buffalo’s record to 10-12-2. With 22 points in 24 games (.458%), the Sabres are last in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves in losing for the fourth time in five starts. The Sabres allowed six goals for the second game in a row, following a 6-2 loss Thursday night in St. Louis. And Comire allowed four goals in the first period of a 7-2 loss in New Jersey to start the trip.

The Hurricanes stormed to a 5-0 lead before the Sabres got goals from Casey MIttelstadt and Tyson Jost in the third period. Mittelstadt’s goal, his fifth of the season, put him ahead of Rasmus Dahlin for the team lead with 21 points. Jordan Greenway left the game in a the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Buffalo plays three of four games this week at KeyBank Center, concluding the back-to-back Sunday night against Nashville, and host Detroit on Tuesday.

Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes. It was Aho’s first multigoal game of the season and No. 39 for his career. He has eight goals this season, including three in the last two games.

Pyotr Kochetkov, playing for the fourth game in a row, made 21 saves despite losing his shutout bid in the third period. Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns and Andrei Svechnikov all posted two assists as Carolina won for the third time in four games.

The Hurricanes were 2 for 2 on power plays, and Skjei’s fourth goal of the season was short-handed. Buffalo was 0 for 4 on power plays.

