Sabres Snap Home Skid, Defeat Columbus 2-1 in OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

After disappointing back to back losses to open up their five game homestand, the Buffalo Sabres snapped their skid and defeated Columbus 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon.

The Sabres got on the board late in the first period when Rasmus Dahlin danced around the Blue Jackets, and fed a pass to Evan Rodrigues in the slot who finished off the sequence.

The Blue Jackets tied the game in the early minutes of the third period when Oliver Bjorkstrand was left alone in front of Carter Hutton. The score would remain tied, and extra hockey was needed to decide a winner in this one. Jack Eichel made quick work in the OT period, scoring just :36 seconds in to give the Sabres a much needed two points.

Eichel’s goal was his 31st of the season, and seventh game winner of the year. The Buffalo win also snapped Columbus’ six game win streak.

The homestand continues for the Sabres Tuesday night when they host Colorado.