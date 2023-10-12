BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres skated off to a slow start in their question to end the longest postseason drought in NHL history, losing Thursday night’s season opener 5-1 against the Rangers at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) carries the puck past New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct, 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

JJ Peterka scored Buffalo’s first goal for the second year in a row, late in the second period after the Rangers staked a three-goal lead, as Buffalo lost its opening game for the first time in three seasons under coach Don Granato.

Devon Levi stopped 25 of 29 shots he faced for the Sabres, allowing goals to Alexis Lafreniere within the opening minutes, and Chris Kreider on a power player later in the first period. Artemi Panarin made it 3-0 in the second, and Kreider put the game away with a shorthanded goal with 8:26 remaining in the third. Jacob Trouba added an empty-net goal late.

Embracing preseason expectations to contend for a playoff spot, the Sabres came out flat in front of a full crowd energized by a pregame tribute to late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. The Rangers had 12-7 advantage in shots on goal in the first period, and 8-5 in the second period.

Buffalo visits the New York Islanders on Saturday night before returning on a four-game homestand.