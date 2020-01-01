Sabres sputter into 2020 after Lightning score five straight to win

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) is stopped by Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have lost seven of the last eight games, all to fellow Eastern Conference teams, with perhaps none as frustrating as a 6-4 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on New Year’s Eve.

The Sabres held a 4-1 lead halfway through the 2nd period after a highlight reel shorthanded goal by Jack Eichel, his 25th.

The Lightning responded with a powerplay goal four minutes later, potted another before the horn, then added three unanswered goals in the 3rd, including an empty-netter.

The loss drops Buffalo’s record to 17-17-7. Five teams in the Atlantic Division have more points than the Sabres entering 2020.