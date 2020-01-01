Sabres sputter into 2020 after Lightning score five straight to win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have lost seven of the last eight games, all to fellow Eastern Conference teams, with perhaps none as frustrating as a 6-4 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on New Year’s Eve.
The Sabres held a 4-1 lead halfway through the 2nd period after a highlight reel shorthanded goal by Jack Eichel, his 25th.
The Lightning responded with a powerplay goal four minutes later, potted another before the horn, then added three unanswered goals in the 3rd, including an empty-netter.
The loss drops Buffalo’s record to 17-17-7. Five teams in the Atlantic Division have more points than the Sabres entering 2020.