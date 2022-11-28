BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Splicing together a sizzle reel of scintillating goals, the Sabres were minutes away from defeating a Stanley Cup contender on Monday night.

Then in a flash, the Lightning scored three times to beat the Sabres 6-5 in overtime.

The three-time Eastern Conference champions rallied to send Buffalo to its second straight loss and 10th in 12 games, as Tampa Bay stalwart Steven Stamkos scored the overtime winner after he and Brandon Hagel had goals in the final 5:25 of regulation.

“We played almost a full game,” said Dylan Cozens, who sniped his sixth goal of the season to give the Sabres a 4-3 lead, their first of the game, midway through the third period. “But we just kind of sat back at the end with that two-goal lead and let them push and take over. Those are the times we need to just keep pushing for that next goal. Don’t sit back. Because that’s a good team, and once they get the momentum going, they’ll take advantage.”

Earning an OT point for the first time this season, the Sabres (9-12-1) displayed their offensive brilliance in building a 5-3 lead.

“You score five goals, you create lots of chances as we did, those are definitely positives,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “But this learner is huge. It’s huge. So you leave this game, that’s going to dominate everything else.”

Tage Thompson scored a tremendous goal in the first period and assisted on another by Jeff Skinner. Cozens’ linemate Jack Quinn also had a goal, and Tyson Jost scored his first in four games since being claimed off waivers.

Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 24th point assisting on Cozens’ goal, and the All-Star defenseman riled up the crowd by rasslin’ on the ice with Nikita Kucherov after the Lightning forward took a run at Luukkonen.

Thompsons’s 14th goal of the season was a tremendous individual effort. Intercepting Erik Cernak’s pass form the corner, Thompson found time and space in front of net to drop Tampa Bay goaltender Brian Elliott with a crossover, and 6-foot-7 center used his long reach to tuck the puck inside the far post. Thompson leads the Sabres with 28 points.

Skinner scored his 10th of the season on a turnaround shot from a tight angle near the corner after Thompson drove the puck to the net. That made it 5-3 with 5:41 to play, but Stamkos turned the tide with his goal just 16 seconds later.

“We rode the ups and downs in the game and it was almost as if we’re hopeful the clock will just run out,” Granato said. “We stop playing. So, that is very uncharacteristic but I think it had to do with the way the game was laid out. We had created so much that you felt you should win and it should be your game, and now you’re protecting that once you got the lead. And you can’t. You’ve got to keep going at it the way you were, and we didn’t.”

The Sabres overcame an early 2-0 deficit. JJ Peterka set up Quinn for his fourth goal of the season and third in three games. Jost lifted the rebound from Kyle Okposo’s to score in the second period.

Owen Power also had an assist on Quinn’s goal. It was the 19-year-old rookie’s 10th in 22 NHL games, the third-fastest among Sabres defenseman, after Phil Housley (13 games in 1982) and Calle Johansson (15 games in 1987). Dahlin got his 10th assist in his 23rd game in 2018, as did Tyler Myers in 2009.

Mattias Samuelsson recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Cozens’ goal 9:37 into the third.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves in dropping to 1-1-1 on the season. The Sabres lost despite having a 37-25 advantage in shots on goal and 25 scoring chances compared to the Lightning’s 13.

Tampa Bay scored three goals on four power plays, while the Sabres went 0 for 1.

“We played sometimes good, and sloppy at times,” Dahlin said. “I’d say five-on-five, we’re good. But we can’t give them power plays at the end of the game. We got to stay away from the box.”

Granato said he had no issue with Dahlin fighting to protect his goalie in closing minutes of the third period. But Jost’s hooking penalty with 3:13 remaining proved costly when Kucherov set up Hagel for the tying goal 71 seconds later.

This was the second time this season that the Sabres have surrendered a lead to Lightning, having been ahead by a goal early in the third period of a 5-3 loss three weeks ago in Tampa Bay.

Buffalo visits Detroit on Wednesday night before hosting Stanley Cup champion Colorado on Thursday.