BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tage Thompson scored two goals in the closing minutes of the first period, and the Sabres held on for a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at KeyBank Center, without leading goal scorer Jeff Skinner.

JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs each snapped their scoring droughts at 12 games, Rasmus Dahlin tallied two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, who have won three of the past four games.

Dylan Cozens assisted on Peterka’s early goal and scored into an empty net in the final seconds to ice the Sabres’ victory over the only team below them in the Atlantic Division standings. The win comes after the Sabres stumbled past the season’s midway point with a discouraging loss against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night to start a six-game homestand, Buffalo’s longest of the year.

Buffalo (18-20-4) hosts the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks (27-11-3) on Saturday.

Thompson’s 13th and 14th goals of the season came 2:04 apart late in the first period. But the Sabres’ top line center went to the dressing room in the third period after getting hit in the face with a stick. Thompson returned to the bench late in the game, but not the ice.

After Krebs’ goal gave the Sabres a 4-1 lead early in the second period, Claude Giroux scored twice in the third for the Senators, who have lost five in a row.