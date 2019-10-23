Sabres Stay Perfect At Home with 4-3 Win Over San Jose

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel celebrates his goal during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime to remain perfect at KeyBank Center. The 5-0 start at home is the best since the 1984-85 season.

In the opening seconds of the game, Jack Eichel had a Grade-A chance in front of the net, but elected to pass the puck. Jimmy Vesey also had a golden opportunity in the opening minutes, but was stuffed by Martin Jones.

The Sharks struck first on a re-direct from Dylan Gambrell. The goal for San Jose snapped Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton’s 134:22 minute shutout streak, a career high.

The Sabres would go on a power play with just under ten minutes to play in the first period, when Mario Ferraro was called for tripping. However the Sharks, who lead the NHL in penalty kill, would hold Buffalo off the scoreboard.

With just under 5:00 to play in the first, Marc-Edouard Vlasic would beat Carter Hutton after a turnover in the zone from Marco Scandella. The Sharks would head into the first intermission up 2-0.

Buffalo would get on the board on the power play in the second period when Jack Eichel rifled a one-timer past Jones. The goal was Eichel’s fifth of the season.

In the final minute of the second period, the Blue and Gold tied the game 2-2 when Sam Reinhart tipped in a shot from Rasmus Ristolainen. Buffalo out-shot San Jose 10-5 in the second period.

Reinhart tips an absolute rocket from Risto! 🚀



We're tied up 2-2! #Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/lSj01hLvGb — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 23, 2019

The Sabres came out firing in the third period, and scored less than a minute in to take the 3-2 lead when Eichel fed Jeff Skinner, who found an open lane in front of the net.

San Jose evened the game up 3-3 midway through the third when Erik Karlsson snuck the puck past Hutton.

In overtime, Jack Eichel poked it past Jones for the game winner. Eichel finished the night with four points. The overtime goal for the captain was the 6th of his career, which tied Derek Roy and Thomas Vanek for the most overtime goals in franchise history.

Buffalo travels to face the New York Rangers Thursday, October 24th.