Sabres Store now selling “Rick” jerseys for dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of the Sabres’ new team dog can show their support, and now, so can their four-legged friends.

On Wednesday morning, the Sabres Store announced the arrival of new “Rick” jerseys fit for dogs.

The store now has Rick tee shirts, Rick jerseys for dogs AND Rick jerseys for humans!



Stop by at tonight's game 🐶 pic.twitter.com/MkTNUSbpMv — The Sabres Store (@SabresStore) December 29, 2021

Rick is named after play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who the Sabres announced this past August would be working his final season behind the mic.

Once Jeanneret retires, he will have spent 51 seasons with the team.

The Sabres Store, which is located on the west end of the pavilion at the KeyBank Center, is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the days of Sabres games from 10 a.m. until the game is over.

Sabres fans can get a new jersey while the team plays New Jersey on Wednesday night.