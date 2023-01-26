BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres are pushing their way into the NHL playoff picture. Thursday night’s 3-2 win at Winnipeg was Buffalo’s fifth in a row, lifting them within two standings points of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Buffalo (26-19-3) has three regulation wins on a four-game road trip that concludes Saturday in Minnesota, and with 55 points in 48 games, the Sabres closed in on the Penguins (57 points in 48 games), who lost in a shootout Thursday against the Capitals (58 points in 51 games). The second win streak of five or more games this season gives the Sabres a 48% chance of ending their NHL-record playoff drought at 11 seasons, according to MoneyPuck.com.

In Thursday’s win against the Jets, Owen Power became the first Sabres rookie defenseman to score in three consecutive games, Tage Thompson tallied his 34th goal and an assist to match his career-high with 68 points this season, Victor Olofsson scored his 23rd, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin each had a pair of assists, and Eric Comrie made 19 saves against his former team as the Sabres extended their road point streak to six games, the club’s longest in five seasons.

Buffalo center Dylan Cozens went to the dressing room in the third period after he got hit in the face by the butt end of a stick by Winnipeg’s Nate Schmidt, but coach Don Granato said Cozens could have returned if it was earlier in the game.

“He was chomping at the bit when I walked off the ice,” Granato said.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson sat out with a lower-body injury sustained against the Blues, but Granato said he has a chance to play Saturday against the Wild.

Power’s goal in the third period extended his point streak to four games. The 20-year-old rookie didn’t have a goal in the first 45 games before this three-game scoring streak.

Thompson made it 2-0 in the second on a one-timer off Alex Tuch’s pass. Tuch has a seven-game point streak, the second-longest point run in his career.

Olafsson boosted the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal midway through the third, after the hit on Cozens.

Following wins Monday at Dallas with Craig Anderson in net, and Tuesday’s victory at St. Louis backstopped by Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres have won three straight on the road, starting different goaltenders in each game.

*** Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.