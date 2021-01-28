Sabres struggle to generate offense, fall to Rangers in OT, 3-2

New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal with forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Offense wasn’t the strong suit for the Sabres on Thursday night. They were able to get just enough to keep the game tied after three periods, but the New York Rangers got a goal from rookie Alexis LaFreniere to end the game.

They had no trouble generating chances in previous games, but their second straight meeting with the New York Rangers saw a relatively quiet performance. They only put nine shots on goal in the first two periods, compared to New York’s 24 in that same span. In fact, the Rangers had nine shots on goal in the second period alone.

Credit goes to goaltender Linus Ullmark for providing a solid defensive performance. He blocked multiple shots in acrobatic fashion to keep the Rangers at bay and allow the Sabres to climb back to a tie and force overtime.

New York got on the board first when Ryan Strome shot one past Linus Ullmark in the opening period. Buffalo responded in the final minute of the first. Sam Reinhart fed one to Jack Eichel who scored his second goal of the season, tying the game at one going into the first intermission.

Rangers star Artemi Panarin scored in the second period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead going into the second intermission.

Buffalo got an equalizer goal from Sam Reinhart in the third, and held on to force overtime. It was there that Lafreniere scored the game-winner.

The Sabres move to 3-3-2 on the season and welcome New Jersey for a two-game series on Saturday at 1 p.m.