Sabres struggle to stop New Jersey in 5-3 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many teams live by the motto “Start fast, finish strong.” The Sabres did neither of those in the first two periods Sunday against New Jersey. They gave up goals in the final 20 seconds of the first and second period, and gave one up just 20 seconds into the game as well.

Right out of the gate, New Jersey scored its first goal. Twenty seconds into the game, Michael McLeod scored on an assist from P.K. Subban and Ryan Murray to give their team a 1-0 lead. With 16 seconds to go, Jersey got another one when Jack Hughes shot it in over the head of Carter Hutton. Sabres trailed 2-0 after one.

Curtis Lazar got the Sabres on the board toward the end of the 2nd period, and Buffalo cut the lead to 2-1. Moments later, Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season to tie the game back up at two. Then in the final minute, Miles Wood scored to put New Jersey ahead again, 3-2. Wood’s initial shot was blocked by Hutton, but he got his own rebound and put it in the net.

Buffalo evened it up on a Power Play in the 3rd when Rasmus Ristolainen scored. Jersey regained the lead later in the period on a Michael McLeod goal to make it 4-3. Jersey added another empty net goal to take the 5-3 win.

The Sabres now move to 4-4-2 and play the New York Islanders on the road Tuesday.