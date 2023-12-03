BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres gave up a quick pair of goals and never came back, losing their third game in a row, 2-1 against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night at KeyBank Center.

They also might have lost top-line winger Alex Tuch, who went to the dressing room in the third period, holding the back of his right leg as he skated off the ice.

Victor Olofsson scored his third goal of the season on a penalty shot in the second period, after a deft stretch pass from Rasmus Dahlin set up Olofsson on a breakaway, but Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped each of the 34 conventional shots he faced. Ukko-Pkka Luukkonen made 27 saves for Buffalo, losing his second consecutive start and dropping to 6-5-1 on the season.

Coach Don Granato said the Sabres will learn more about Tuch’s status on Monday, while also receiving injury updates on Tage Thompson, Zemgus Girgensons and Jordan Greenway.

Near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, Buffalo (10-13-2) fell below .500 on home ice (5-6-0). After going 1-3-0 on a four-game trip, the Sabres play three of four at home this week, starting Sunday night, and continuing Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Filip Forsberg scored his team-leading 13th goal for for Nashville (12-12-0) midway through the first period, assisted by former Sabre Ryan O’Reilly’s faceoff win, and Yakov Trenin tipped one in 1:14 later to make it 2-0.