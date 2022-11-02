BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.

Buffalo (7-3-0) scored 20 goals in winning three of four games at KeyBank Center before going on the road to play at Carolina on Friday and Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Sabres lead the NHL outscoring opponents 19-7 in third periods. They came back from two goals down in the final period for the second time in three games.

“It’s good that we’re able to finish games,” Tuch said. “I think that’s something that we slowly learned last year, that we needed to bear down and not sit back and continue to press and continue to play our style of game. I thought we did that tonight.”

Thompson jump-started Buffalo’s comeback 3:21 into the third with a power-play goal. Thompson continued his hot streak after a six-point night against Detroit on Monday. After leading the Sabres with 38 goals last season, Thompson has scored seven through first 10 games. He is the fifth Sabre to record 11 points over a three-game span, and the first since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny each did it 30 seasons ago.

Oloffson tied the game at 3-3 6:29 into the third on a blast from the right circle, scoring his seventh goal of the season, with Tuch’s game-winner coming four minutes later.

Peterka got the Sabres on the board with 1:09 left in the second on a shot through traffic from behind the right circle. Rasmus Asplund assisted on Peterka’s goal and picked up his fifth point in his last five games.

The Penguins pulled goalie Casey DeSmith with 2:14 remaining but Okposo scored an empty-net goal with 1:36 remaining. Oloffson added a second empty-net goal with 6.6 seconds left. Oloffson leads the Sabres with eight goals, and his four multigoal games are the most in the NHL.

Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who have lost six straight games. DeSmith made 26 saves.

Both teams debuted their new “reverse retro” jerseys for the first time. Buffalo’s retro jerseys are a color variation of the uniforms they wore from 1996-2006, while the Penguins jerseys are a throwback to the 1990s.

It’s the longest losing streak for Pittsburgh since it also lost six in a row in February 2020. The Penguins latest loss comes after they surrendered a 5-2 lead on Tuesday in Boston before losing 6-5 in overtime.

“It’s not a great feeling and we’ve got to find a way to get out of it,” captain Sidney Crosby said.

Pittsburgh (4-5-2) had similar difficulties to open last season, opening the year with a record of 5-6-4, before turning things around and finishing with 46 wins.

Zucker opened the score 6:28 into the first, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with a blast from the right circle after a setup by Evgeni Malkin.

Archibald made it 2-0 5:50 into the second on a similar play to Pittsburgh’s first goal. This time it was Ryan Poehling who set up Archibald’s one-timer from the right circle.

Guentzel quickly restored Pittsburgh’s two-goal lead at the start of the third period, scoring just eight seconds into the period on a breakaway power-play goal, but it didn’t last. Guentzel was spotted from long range by defenseman Kris Letang and scored on a shot to the blocker side.