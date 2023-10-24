BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Still finding their way in a young season, the Sabres found their scoring touch Tuesday night at Ottawa, and held on for a 6-4 win.

Jeff Skinner scored twice to bring his team-leading tally to five goals in seven games, Tage Thompson had two goals and an assist, Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist, and Zemgus Girgensons also scored, as Buffalo (3-4-0) responded from a disappointing loss at home Monday with its first road victory and highest scoring output of the season.

Rasmus Dahlin extended his assist streak to six games with his seventh of the season, Casey Mittelstadt had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves in winning his first start of the season.

The Sabres matched their highest goal total through the first six games in taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and went up 5-1 before chasing Forsberg after two periods.

In a feisty finish that included a fight between Tuch and Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk, and a game misconduct penalty on Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens, the Senators scored three times in a 3:03 span late in the third period, twice on power plays, but could not come all the way back before Thompson scored his third of the season on an empty net.

Luukkonen and Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg participated in a ceremonial face-off before the game honoring Craig Anderson, the goaltender who played 10 seasons with Ottawa before finishing his career with in Buffalo, where he is now serving in a hockey liaison role.

Buffalo visits Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, before a home game Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.